Arizona Concours to Celebrate 60 Years of Lamborghini

“The Art of Automotive Design” is the theme for the sixth edition of the Arizona Concours d’Elegance, with a special class spotlighting the Italian marque best known for dramatic and innovative design: Lamborghini. The Arizona Concours, scheduled for January 21, 2024, at the Scottsdale Civic Center, will showcase among its classes “Sixty Years of Lamborghini Design,” with 10 primo cars, including the original 350 GT coupe; the automaker’s revolutionary mid-engine supercars, such as the groundbreaking Miura and Countach; and more-recent examples of hyper-performance Lambos.

The Arizona Concours is a signature event during January in Arizona, partnering with Scottsdale Arts to present this exceptional show and competition. The vehicles are carefully curated to impress and excite not only car lovers but anyone who appreciates the beauty of exceptional design, displayed on the grass in the luxury atmosphere of a stylish garden party. The automotive roster for the acclaimed Arizona Concours will feature about 100 rare, historic and rarely seen dream cars, dating back to the dawn of motorcars, through the Art Deco era, and up to the coveted super sports cars of the 21st Century.

The story of Lamborghini

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A was created through the vision, persistence and even vengefulness of Italian industrialist Ferruccio Lamborghini. As the story goes, Lamborghini – who was mainly producing farm machinery at the time – complained to Enzo Ferrari about the build quality of his new Ferrari. The imperious Enzo dismissed him with the remark, “You build the tractors and I’ll build the sports cars.” Stung by the rebuke, Lamborghini challenged Ferrari by building better sports cars. His gambit was a rousing success, and 60 years later, Lamborghini remains a top choice of desirable performance-car brands.

Lamborghinis at the Arizona Concours will include:

1965 Lamborghini 350 GT

The 350 GT was Lamborghini’s first production car to challenge Ferrari. A grand tourer manufactured between 1964 and 1966, the shapely coupe was equipped with a 3.5-liter V12 engine and a body by Carrozzeria Touring. The 350 GT debuted in March 1964 at the Geneva Motor Show and production began the following May. This car was ordered at the Geneva show and delivered in 1965 to Madrid, where it spent the next 40 years with its original owner. In superb condition, the blue coupe features its original factory interior and license plate from Spain.

1967 Lamborghini Miura

The Miura was nothing short of revolutionary, the first production supercar with a rear mid-engine layout, and powered by a 3.9-liter V12 that made it the world’s fastest production car when it arrived. Sleekly styled by Marcello Gandini of Bertone, Miura also set a new design standard. The 101st Miura produced, this car boasts original ownership by a historic figure, the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, who received the custom-trimmed Lamborghini while vacationing in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Among the modifications ordered by the Shah were the Fire Red paint, a cream-colored leather interior, and chrome trim on the bumpers, window surrounds, door handles, headlight rings and wiper arms, which normally would all be black. Three more Miuras were later added to the Shah’s collection, which he relinquished when he was deposed in 1979. This car was seized and sold to a private European buyer, then later acquired by the current owner, who oversaw its restoration.

1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition

Marcello Gandini followed up on the remarkable Miura design with the even more remarkable Countach, built in 1974 and alternately seen as innovative, forward-looking, sexy, daring, or outrageous, depending on your outlook. Nothing was on the road like the wedge-shaped Countach, with its sharply angular contours and extensions. Its bold presence inspired longing in a generation of gearheads; Countach would become the poster car of the ‘70s and ‘80s, appearing on millions of young enthusiasts’ bedroom walls. For the 25th Anniversary Countach, Lamborghini had the styling of the swoopy coupe refined by Horacio Pagani, who changed the ducting to improve the flow of cooling air through the radiators and elsewhere, which were subtle and important revisions.

From inception, the engineering for Countach was led by Lamborghini’s own Paolo Stanzani. The Countach’s V12 engine was rear-mounted longitudinally (the Miura’s V12 was transverse) for improved balance. The V12 was expanded and modified over the years. The 25th Anniversary Countach is powered by a 5.2-liter, 4-valve engine rated at 449 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. This Countach is in its original paint color of Rosso (red) complemented with the rare option of a white interior. With its scissor doors and overall wild appearance, the Countach should be a constant attention grabber on the show field.

Event information

Proceeds from the Arizona Concours, through its partnership with Scottsdale Arts, one of Arizona’s largest arts nonprofits, benefit local artists and art programs. Tickets for the Arizona Concours are available online at ArizonaConcours.org and ScottsdaleArts.org, or at the box office in the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

