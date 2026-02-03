AE Victory Racing Selects Brenna Schubert

AE Victory Racing is proud to announce that Brenna Schubert has been selected as one of the team’s Development Drivers for the 2026 season following the conclusion of its highly successful 2026 Female Driver Shootout at Inde Motorsports Ranch in Willcox, Arizona.

The two-day Shootout took place January 29th and 30th and brought together five standout finalists — Reagan Thomas, Siena Ashby, Emy Kissick, Flame Airikkala, and Brenna Schubert — for an intensive evaluation program designed to assess on-track performance, coachability, mindset, and team fit. Participants took part in a full schedule of track walks, short and long on-track stints, in-depth data review, PR training, mindset coaching, and team meals that emphasized connection and collaboration.

The all-female competition took place at Inde Motorsports Ranch, a demanding 2.75-mile, 21-turn road course known for its technical complexity and constant challenges for drivers. The team benefited from sunny, crisp spring weather and exceptional hospitality from the staff at the Ranch and the local Willcox community. The finalists bonded with each other while learning from an accomplished coaching staff that included AE Victory Racing team owner Erin Vogel and professional drivers Sarah Montgomery, Ashley Freiberg, Laura Hayes, and Hannah Grisham.

After careful evaluation, the team unanimously agreed that Brenna Schubert had earned the Development Driver seat.

“The shootout is really about getting to know each candidate and seeing who would be the best fit for the entire team,” said team owner Erin Vogel. “Brenna was consistent as a driver, coachable as a student, and a team player all around. She seemed really present with her coaches and thoughtful about her learning experience. We’re thrilled to have her with us.”

Brenna Schubert began her racing career with karting in 2009, eventually competing in The STARS Championship Series and Northeast Karting Challenge in KA100 and X30 until 2022. In 2023 she won the PT Autosport Aspiring Driver Shootout and started focusing on wheel-to-wheel racing, attending Skip Barber Racing School and competing in various shootouts and scholarship competitions over the last three years. Brenna also recently relocated to Las Vegas from her hometown of Quakertown, Pennsylvania in an effort to find more career opportunities. Reflecting on the experience with AE Victory Racing, Schubert shared her excitement and gratitude.

“Winning the AE Victory Racing Shootout is an absolute dream come true,” said Schubert. “I am so grateful to Erin and the team for this amazing opportunity and can’t thank them enough. The shootout really helped each of us grow over the two days. The coaches gave such detailed feedback, and it really helped me improve with each session. The Toyota Supra GT4 was a blast to drive, and I was grateful for the attention to detail the crew showed us and the car. Everyone on the team was a class act, and I immediately felt a sense of calm and camaraderie being with an all-female team. I’m so honored to be among them this year, fighting for more wins.”

AE Victory Racing congratulates all five finalists on their outstanding performances and looks forward to building on the momentum of the Shootout as the team prepares for the 2026 season.