31st Rodeo Drive Concours Delivers Pazazz and More

The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance returned to Beverly Hills on Sunday, June 21 for its 31st annual celebration as Southern California’s premier Father’s Day event. Thousands of fathers, families, and automotive enthusiasts gathered on world-famous Rodeo Drive to enjoy extraordinary vehicles, luxury experiences, great food, and family-friendly entertainment at the popular free event. This year’s Concours paid tribute to America’s 250th anniversary, the centennial of historic Route 66, and the Rodeo Drive Committee’s 50th anniversary.

“The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance is always one of the highlights of the year in Beverly Hills,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Craig Corman. “As a free, family-friendly Father’s Day tradition, it brings together tens of thousands of visitors of all ages to experience some of the world’s most extraordinary automobiles. We’re grateful to Bruce Meyer, our sponsors, volunteers, and community partners who help make this incredible event possible and continue to make it a signature celebration for Beverly Hills year after year.”

Award Winners

Best in Show – Nethercutt Collection, 1913 Mercedes 37/95 Double Phaeton Torpedo

Chairman’s Award – Bruce Canepa, 1977 Porsche 934 ½

Mayor’s Award: Most Elegant – Scott Tepper, 1926 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Playboy Deluxe Convertible

Beverly Hills Blockbuster Award: Most Eye Appeal – Franz von Holzhausen, 1967 Ferrari 275GTB4

Fred Hayman Rodeo Drive Award: Most Stylish – Bobby Green, 1920 Duesenberg race car

Icon Award: Timeless Classic – Randy Simon, 1965 Iso Grifo

Police Chief’s Award: Life in the Fast Lane – Todd Blue, 2005 Porsche Carrera GT

Fire Chief’s Award: Smokin’ Haute Classic – Matt Katz, 2025 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50

Rodeo Drive Award: Most Outrageous – Scott Bader, 1966 Bill Thomas Cheetah

Steve McQueen Award: Classic Sports Car – Bill Rooklidge, 1955 Jaguar D-Type

Rodeo Drive Award: Most Fashionable – Aaron Weiss, 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom 1 Convertible Coupe

Most Passionate Enthusiast – Will and Cary Singleton

O’Gara Coach 50th Anniversary Award – Andrew Labi, 2024 Aston Martin Valkyrie

John D’Agostino Award of Excellence – JF Launier, 1964 Buick Riviera “Rivision”

Event attendees were able to get an up-close look at some of the world’s rarest and most unique vehicles, ranging from a 1964 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III Kustom to a rare 2023 BAC Mono R. The Best in Show award went to the Nethercutt Collection and their 1913 Mercedes 37/95 Double Phaeton Torpedo. 13 other entrants also received awards, including Scott Tepper’s 1926 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Playboy Deluxe Convertible, which received the Mayor’s Award: Most Elegant. Bobby Green’s 1920 Duesenberg race car was awarded the Fred Hayman Rodeo Drive Award: Most Stylish. Mayor Corman joined the event’s chairman, Bruce Meyer, and Rodeo Drive Committee President Kathy Gohari to present awards.

“This event continues to bring together generations of families and enthusiasts who share a passion for automobiles and the unique experiences they create,” said Rodeo Drive Concours Chairman Bruce Meyer. “This year was especially meaningful as we celebrated America’s 250th anniversary, the centennial of Route 66, and Rodeo Drive’s 50th anniversary. From American classics and muscle cars to supercars, hypercars, and motorsport legends, this event features cars that few people will ever have the chance to see. It has something for everyone.”

Attendees also enjoyed an exclusive display from O’Gara Coach Beverly Hills, featuring an impressive collection of supercars and hypercars from some of the world’s most prestigious manufacturers, including McLaren, Aston Martin, Bugatti, Czinger, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Pagani, Koenigsegg, and Bentley. In addition to automotive displays, guests enjoyed interactive exhibits, gourmet food trucks, and luxury shopping opportunities throughout Rodeo Drive. Visitors were also able to stay connected to international soccer action throughout the day with live score updates and browse the exclusive Beverly Hills Football Club limited-edition merchandise collection.

“As the Rodeo Drive Committee celebrates its 50th anniversary, it was exciting to see the street come alive with enthusiasts, families, and visitors from around the world,” said Rodeo Drive Committee President Kathy Gohari. “The Concours embodies the spirit of Rodeo Drive — where luxury, craftsmanship, and community intersect in a way that has defined this iconic destination for decades. We’re especially proud to see the Fred Hayman Rodeo Drive Award for Most Stylish carry forward Hayman’s enduring legacy as the visionary who transformed Rodeo Drive and founded our Committee. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back next year.”

Proceeds raised through the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance support the Beverly Hills Police Foundation and Beverly Hills Fire Chiefs Fund, nonprofit organizations dedicated to assisting first responders and their families.

This year’s event was supported by the City of Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive Committee, O’Gara Coach Beverly Hills, GEARYS Beverly Hills, Velocity Restorations, Auto Vault Storage, Willow Springs Raceway, Ferrari of Beverly Hills, Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills, Vicky on Rodeo, Malibu Beach Inn, Hagerty, Two Rodeo, Lucere, Mr. Brainwash, and RM Sotheby’s.

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Above contents © Rodeo Drive Concours D’Elegance 2026, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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