Megaphonics 2025 – Europe’s Largest Porsche Gathering

Celebrating the iconic marque, born out of Stuttgart, Germany, Megaphonics provides a platform to host an incredible gathering of Porsche enthusiasts, set against the backdrop of an immaculately curated presentation of rare, exclusive and prominent examples of the pedigree of Porsche’s history. Indeed, even the nomenclature of the event offers a nod to the unmistakable sound emitted by the megaphone exhaust tips on many a race-prepared Porsche from days gone by.