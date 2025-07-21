2025 Le Mans Classic

Once every two years something truly magical happens. 8.8 miles of hallowed racetrack is ripped away from the conventional public usage, to provide the setting of a very precious weekend of sportscar racing, a nostalgia-soaked re-enactment of some of the most iconic moments in motorsport history. Following the 24h of Le Mans in late June, hot on it’s heels arrives the Le Mans Classic, quite possibly the most magical assembly of glorious sportscars, which historically have contested for the ultimate honor of a 24h win on this very circuit.

A New Chapter Begins in 2026

Though all this is soon to chance. Peter Auto and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest have announced that due to the immense popularity, and ever increasing engagement in historic endurance racing, that Le Mans Classic will, from 2026 be an annual fixture on the racing calendar in Europe.