2025 Le Mans Classic

Golden moments around the Circuit de la Sarthe

Avatar photoMatty White

Once every two years something truly magical happens. 8.8 miles of hallowed racetrack is ripped away from the conventional public usage, to provide the setting of a very precious weekend of sportscar racing, a nostalgia-soaked re-enactment of some of the most iconic moments in motorsport history. Following the 24h of Le Mans in late June, hot on it’s heels arrives the Le Mans Classic, quite possibly the most magical assembly of glorious sportscars, which historically have contested for the ultimate honor of a 24h win on this very circuit.

A New Chapter Begins in 2026

Though all this is soon to chance. Peter Auto and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest have announced that due to the immense popularity, and ever increasing engagement in historic endurance racing, that Le Mans Classic will, from 2026 be an annual fixture on the racing calendar in Europe.

Matty White
Matty is a UK based professional photographer, who has chased beautiful and rare cars around Europe for well over a decade. A lifelong passion for motorsport was borne out of weekends spent spectating at forest rallies as a child in the Group B era. Matty covers some of the largest and highly regarded historic racing and concours events in the UK and Europe.
