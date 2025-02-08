2025 Daytona 24 Hours Extensive Race Report

The 2025 Daytona 24 hours event took place from Jan 17- 27 at the famed Daytona International speedway. Once again as in recent years there was the Combined “ROAR” (testing sessions) the weekend prior followed by the race on January 24,25. The ROAR is a mandatory session for those running the 24 hours. IMSA uses it to gather data for any potential BOP (Balance of Performance) changes.

However, there was a major change in the BOP process per se, as IMSA is now using rear axle torque sensors in GTD and GTD-PRO (they have been used in GTP since the beginning of the category) to monitor power at the axle. So, the “controlled parameters” of performance are power at the rear axle, aero and weight. This is the same methodology the WEC (World Endurance Championship) uses, so there is more symmetry now than before. Note, the LMP2 class does not use torque sensors as it is a spec class.