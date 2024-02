The Targa 66 event, conceived by motorsport legend Brian Redman, serves as a tribute to the golden era of sports car racing, drawing inspiration from the iconic Targa Florio race in Sicily. This event is a haven for aficionados of both classic and contemporary sports cars, offering them the rare opportunity to navigate their prized vehicles on some of the world’s most celebrated racetracks.

Distinct from traditional competitive racing, Targa 66 is designed around the sheer enjoyment of driving, providing a supportive and non-competitive atmosphere where participants can explore the capabilities of their cars amongst peers who share a profound respect for the heritage of motorsport.