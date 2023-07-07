Arizona Concours on target

2024 theme and details

“The Art of Automotive Design” has been chosen as the theme for the next Arizona Concours d’Elegance, set for January 21, 2024, at the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center, where a splendid array of 100 rare and historic automobiles will be displayed. The sixth edition of the Arizona Concours, and the second year at the lovely Scottsdale locale, the event will focus on some of the world’s most superb examples of the art of coachbuilding and car design, shown in the luxury atmosphere of a stylish garden party. The Arizona Concours at the Scottsdale Civic Center is a professionally judged and curated assembly of rarely-seen dream cars and highly valued collector vehicles, examples that impress and excite not only car lovers but anyone who appreciates the beauty of the expressive design.

Diverse field

The judged vehicles range from antiques from the dawn of motoring through pre-war classics, sports and competition cars, and modern-day exotics. Previously held at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix, the Arizona Concours at the Scottsdale Civic Center is presented in partnership with Scottsdale Arts, the organization responsible for multi-disciplinary artistic services in Scottsdale. Proceeds from the Concours benefit local artists and the arts community.

“We are delighted to be back at the wonderful Scottsdale Civic Center and look forward to presenting a field of automobiles that truly exhibit The Art of Automotive Design,” said Chuck Stanford Jr., who co-chairs the Concours and Ed Winkler. “The 2024 Arizona Concours field will showcase some of the world’s rarest and most-dramatic cars – designs that people rarely have the opportunity to see in person.”

Information and applications for entering cars in the 2024 Arizona Concours d’Elegance at the Scottsdale Civic Center will become available later this month, along with sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales.