1947 Bentley Franay Drophead Coupe

With a wild and wonderful curvaceous body, this decidedly French beauty turned heads wherever she appeared. We are not speaking of Brigitte Bardot or Corinne Calvet, but this spectacular 1947 Bentley with exotic French coachwork by Franay of Paris.

Fabulous Franay

Carrosserie Franay was founded by Jean-Baptiste Franay, a saddler who had performed his training with the carriage manufacturer Henri Binder. In 1903, Franay founded his own repair business, which evolved into a manufacturer of automobile bodies. The company was based in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret. When World War I concluded, Marius Franay, the founder’s son, took over management of the firm.