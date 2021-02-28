1000 Miglia 2021 Postponed to June

Although the 1000 Miglia 2021 was initially scheduled for May 12-15 this year, the Board of Directors of 1000 Miglia Srl, with the Automobile Club of Brescia’s approval, agrees in postponing the event for five weeks.

The new schedule is set to leave Brescia on June 16 and return on June 19. They also confirmed the new counterclockwise route with Viareggio, Rome, and Bologna as intermediate stages.

375 cars have been confirmed to participate in the 1000 Miglia 2021.

In compliance with the Regulations, all the cars accepted into the event will be notified by March 9. A special examining committee carried out the selection wherein they evaluated hundreds of registration requests that they received.

President of 1000 Miglia srl Franco Gussalli Beretta stated:

After the experience of 1000 Miglia 2020 in the autumn, held last October, this year, we will experience an unprecedented race in early summer. The decision, taken in full agreement with the institutions and competent authorities, derived from the wish to be able to offer the exciting experience of the competition while giving maximum attention to safeguarding the health of participants, partners, public and organization staff and in full compliance with the regulations put into place due to the global health situation.

The Route

The 1000 Miglia 2021 competition will follow the established route starting from Brescia and going to Rome and back, with Viareggio and Bologna’s stops.

For this edition, however, they introduced a special change for this year’s re-enactment. For the first time, the 1000 Miglia will be heading in the opposite direction of the typical race.

1000 Miglia 2021 – The Route

From Brescia, the crews will be going to the Tyrrhenian coast before stopping in Viareggio. The next day, they will be heading towards Rome. From Rome, they will head north through the Apennines towards Bologna. The fourth and last leg will start at Bologna, and they will finish back in Brescia.

The new route will have the crews go through three mountain passes for the first time, wherein they’ll face Passo Della Cisa in the first leg, while the third day of the race will have them facing Passi di Futa e Raticosa. The new feature will surely delight a lot of fans of the event.

[Source: 1000 Miglia]