Record-breaking Battista Performance Confirmed By Automobili Pininfarina

Automobili Pininfarina, luxury Italian carmaker has confirmed performance details of the Battista hyper GT, revealing the numbers behind its record-breaking official acceleration and braking figures.

The unique launch control technology adds to the pure-electric Battista’s impressive acceleration that can beat a Formula 1 car. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.79 seconds. Acceleration of 0 to 100 kph can be achieved in an impressive 1.86 seconds, while 0 to 120 mph is reached in 4.49 seconds. In just 4.79 seconds, it can accelerate from 0 to 200 kph. As fast as the Battista is, it would need strong stopping power and official tests show that the Battista has the fastest braking EV in the world, as 100 to 0 kph is achieved in just 31 meters.

The confirmed figures were released as the Battista made its debut in the Middle East as it showcased its unmatched dynamic capabilities on track at the Dubai Autodrome in the United Arab Emirates.

The dynamic debut of the Battista in the UAE was held after it was introduced in Saudi Arabia, with the local retail partners in their respective country involved as part of the regional activities.

Automobili Pininfarina Chief Product and Engineering Officer Paolo Dellacha shared, “I am proud that our new electric hyper GT delivers on the promises we made when we set out or development plan. In Battista, we have achieved performance beyond our original, extreme targets.

“Perfectly optimized weight distribution and low centre of gravity are at the heart of this result. The combination of bespoke chassis and suspension tuning, tyres proven over many thousands of test miles and four-motor torque vectoring delivering unprecedented power enables Battista to be the fastest accelerating road-legal car in the world.

“Battista’s incredible technical package includes a carbon ceramic brake system, helping the Italian hyper GT become the fastest braking electric car in the world. Our discerning clients here in the UAE have been overwhelmed by the Battista driving experience, which is as breathtaking as its award-winning design.”

As the most powerful Italian car ever produced, the pure-electric Battista has 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque. With a top speed of 350 kph, it has a WLTP range of up to 476 km, and priced starting at €2.2 million not including the local taxes. As part of its global test and development program early in the year, the performance credentials of the Battista was recorded and verified at Nardo, in Italy.

More than 1,250 hours of skilled craftsmanship is poured on each Battista by experts in Cambiano, Italy. No more than 150 Battista examples will be produced, and with a total of 128 million possible interior combinations on offer, new and unmatched levels of bespoke tailoring is provided by the new hyper GT. There are almost an unlimited number of interior color schemes and finishes that are offered to the client, as well as the exterior color combinations with bespoke detailing and exclusive aluminum Exterior Jewelry and alloy wheel designs.

A unique soundscape is also featured by the Battista, the SUONO PURO, which complements the driving experience. This can be personalized through one of the five driving modes namely Pura, Calma, Furiosa, Energica, and Carattere. The five driving modes give a unique character to the Battista, changing the experience depending on the preference of the driver.