Peugeot 806 “Procar”: 30 Years of the World’s Coolest Minivan

MINIVAN: CHANGING THE WORLD OF TRANSPORTATION

Launched in the early 1980s, the minivans became a worldwide phenomenon in the following decades. Offering a spacious interior combined with reasonable economy, their versatility was perfect for families, who were the target audience for this type of vehicle. Although in its beginnings minivans became a craze in the United States, in Europe the concept took a little longer to catch on.

The pioneer in the European MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) market would be the 1984 Renault Espace, which had a slow sales start; however, by the end of the decade, both the Espace and other imported American-made minivans had already conquered a significant share of the middle-class automotive market, as consumers in the European community realized the conveniences offered by this segment of vehicles.