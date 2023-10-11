2023 Galpin Car Show approaching

The ninth show will be the biggest yet

Galpin Motors will host the San Fernando Valley’s biggest auto show on Sunday, October 15, at the 9th Annual Galpin Car Show. This year’s event, the first since 2019, will showcase nearly 1,000 cars across nine locations on Roscoe Blvd. in the San Fernando Valley of Southern California.

Nine shows in one

Branded as “nine cars shows in one” by Beau Boeckmann, president and chief operating officer for Galpin Motors, the Galpin Car Show will showcase a variety of vehicles, ranging from modern supercars to classic hot rods. This popular event is Galpin’s way of thanking the community with a day of free, family-friendly fun. Designed to bring together a wide variety of automotive communities, this year’s show is slated to be bigger and better than ever, including:

The James Hetfield collection from the Petersen Automotive Museum

Hot Rods & Kustoms

Lowriders and a lowrider hop

Exotic cars and car clubs

JDM display

EV car show

Volkswagen car show

A full spectrum of Ford GTs in the Galpin Ford showroom

Off-road and Bronco displays

The Galpin Car Show, which will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Galpin Ford on 15505 Roscoe Blvd. in North Hills, will also feature a kids’ zone with rides, snacks, carnival games, paint-the-truck and more, plus plenty of great food and live entertainment. Free parking will be available in five nearby lots with complimentary shuttles for easy access. For more information about the Galpin Car Show, go HERE

Galpin Motors

Based in North Hills, California, Galpin Motors has established itself as one of the foremost automotive dealers in the United States. Family-owned and operated since 1946, Galpin’s list of automotive brands includes Ford, with which it consecutively held the No. 1 dealer title for 29 years, Honda, Volkswagen, Mazda, as well as premiere brands such as Volvo, Land Rover, Polestar, Lotus, Aston Martin, Lincoln, Jaguar, and Porsche. Quality service centers, dedicated staff, and world-class amenities, such as Galpin Auto Sports (G.A.S.), in-dealership Starbucks, and the Horseless Carriage, an award-winning restaurant, set Galpin above the rest, offering the best buying and ownership experience of any dealer in the world.

All photos © Ted7 courtesy Galpin Motors