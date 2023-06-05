2023 Concours on Savile Row

Savile Row London’s World renowned street of exclusive tailors for the second year in succession was closed to traffic for two days, May 24-25, to host its own Concours event. This narrow side street, just around the corner from Regent Street and Piccadilly, was literally given the red carpet treatment in order to celebrate the ‘art of the bespoke’ with a line-up of over 40 collector cars and motorcycles filling the Row and this year overflowing around the corner into Burlington Gardens.

‘Clothes maketh the man’ is certainly the Savile Row ethos and in this case we could follow that with ‘Bodywork maketh the car’ but the casual observer needed to be careful as along the Row it would have been wrong to assume all the vehicles were as they appeared. Style, of course, on Savile Row is a byword and all the exhibits had that but environmental impact was also a feature with many powered by electric and a few running on e-fuels.