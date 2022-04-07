Prestigious Red Dot Design Award Given To The Hennessey Venom F5 (With Photo Gallery)

Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator Hennessey was recently awarded the prestigious 2022 Red Dot design award for the Venom F5 hypercar.

True to their design language ‘function defines form’, the Venom F5’s exterior design celebrates simplicity by bringing together smooth flowing surfaces with minimal sharp lines. The car’s function dictates every aspect of the sculpted body. It was sleek, agile, and fast.

Hennessey Director of Design Nathan Malinick shared, “We began our design journey with a goal to be the fastest car in the world. As the F5 evolved and our targeted dynamic capabilities were defined, we relied on a guiding principle, ‘function defines form’, to sculpt the exterior. We worked closely with our engineering team to skin the beast with aerospace-inspired forms, creating a technologically capable machine while remaining immensely beautiful.”

In the never-ending quest for speed, aerodynamics shaped the Venom F5’s exterior. In any angle, the hypercar shows purpose and determination.

Hennessey Venom F5 – Izamal Yellow

The interior of the Venom F5 is lean, elegant, and simple. It was inspired by fast fighter jets, evident from the aircraft ‘yoke’ for steering, and they designed it in a way that minimized distractions, maximized driver visibility, functionality, and tactility.

The Venom F5 is the first ‘ground-up’ designed and engineered series-production vehicle from Hennessey and it symbolized an exciting new chapter in the brand’s history. In every aspect, the Venom F5 is just extreme, delivering unmatched performance through the extensive use of lightweight innovative materials like the all-new carbon fiber chassis. Matched with the 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine which was developed in-house, the F5 delivers a truly unrivaled power-to-weight ratio and an unequaled driving experience.

Company founder and CEO John Hennessey shared, “The entire Hennessey team is extremely proud to win such a prestigious design award on our first submission. The Venom F5 has been a dream of mine for years, so for others to recognize its beauty is special and gratifying.”

Recently, Hennessey Special Vehicles completed the technical development of the Venom F5, moving to a new phase as they start to focus on scaling the production of customer cars. In a recent validation testing of the F5, Spencer Geswein, Hennessey test driver, was able to go beyond 270 mph. Hennessey has already sold all 24 Venom F5 coupe models and the company aims to complete as may as 12 vehicles this year.

Late last year Hennessey showcased a new design as it debuted the world’s first six-wheel drive hyperlux GT which was given the code name ‘Project Deep Space.’ It was a fully electric model with boasts of unmatched power and performance. Set for production in 2026, it has a unique four-place diamond seating matched with private-jet-class comfort.

Dating back from the 1950s, the prestigious Red Dot Award for product design searches for outstanding design achievements and product innovations every year. They evaluate almost 20,000 entries from more than 60 countries. The jurors of the Red Dot assess and take into consideration every entry to highlight companies and designers that embodied excellence in their respective industries.