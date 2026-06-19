FOR SALE: 2004 Porsche Carrera GT

One of the most fascinating examples of Porsche’s legendary Carrera GT is set to cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Tegernsee Auction on July 4, carrying an estimate of up to $1.9 million. While its history is more complex than most, the car presents a unique opportunity to acquire one of the most celebrated analog supercars ever built.

The Carrera GT traces its origins to a cancelled Le Mans prototype program, which initially centered around a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V10 engine. Rather than abandoning the project after changing racing regulations halted development, Porsche transformed the platform into a road-going halo car. Introduced in 2004, the Carrera GT quickly established itself among an elite group of supercars that included the Ferrari Enzo, Ford GT, and Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.

Engineered with extraordinary attention to detail, the Carrera GT featured a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, carbon-ceramic brakes, forged magnesium center-lock wheels, and an ultra-compact carbon-fiber racing clutch. Combined with a six-speed manual transmission topped by its iconic wooden shift knob, the package delivered a driving experience that remains revered today.

Completed at Porsche’s Leipzig factory on February 25, 2004, this example was originally finished in GT Silver Metallic over Ascot Brown leather and delivered new to the United States. Equipped with factory bucket seats, air conditioning, and a Porsche Pro CD radio, it was one of 644 Carrera GTs built for the North American market.

Its early life included routine servicing before an engine oil leak prompted Porsche North America to replace the engine under warranty. The vehicle was subsequently reacquired by Porsche under U.S. Lemon Law regulations in 2006 and later returned to Germany, where it was converted to local road-registration standards.

Sold through Porsche AG’s Factory Vehicle Sales division in 2007, the car was eventually refinished in a distinctive matte grey inspired by the Lamborghini Reventón. Acquired by its current owner in 2010, it has remained part of a significant Porsche collection and shows 24,121 kilometers (approximately 14,988 miles).

Freshly serviced by Porsche AG and undergoing recall-related suspension updates, this Carrera GT represents a rare chance to own an automotive icon with a uniquely documented provenance and considerable future potential.

Source: RM Sotheby’s