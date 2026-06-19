Ferrari GT Design In The 1960s – Part II

Several design elements combined in the mid-60s to usher in a new generation of Ferrari GT cars. Market forces were a strong driver, as was a move to fit Ferrari’s cars with bigger engines. Engine capacity increased to 4-litre and to 4.4-litre while Pininfarina (one word since 1961) continued to clothe Ferrari’s GT cars in superb and graceful designs.

Ferrari 330 GTC And GTS

It was not until he was forty years of age that Sergio Pininfarina owned his first Ferrari, a 330 GTC, a car which he regarded as elegant and very compact. Some “Ferraristi” consider the 330 GTC one of Ferrari’s finest models. The car’s elegant yet simple lines, combined with honest styling, resulted in a timeless design that appealed to most.