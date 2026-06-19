Glen Smale
This Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ was snapped at the Auto Italia Show at the Brooklands Museum in Weybridge, England, in 2005. [NOTE: Vic Elford and Claude Ballot-Léna drove their No. 39 Ferrari Daytona to a fine sixth place overall and first in the 5-litre GTS class at the 1973 Le Mans 24 Hours]. © Glen Smale
Ferrari

Ferrari GT Design In The 1960s – Part II

The fascinating designs of one of Ferrari's most definitive eras

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Several design elements combined in the mid-60s to usher in a new generation of Ferrari GT cars. Market forces were a strong driver, as was a move to fit Ferrari’s cars with bigger engines. Engine capacity increased to 4-litre and to 4.4-litre while Pininfarina (one word since 1961) continued to clothe Ferrari’s GT cars in superb and graceful designs.

Ferrari 330 GTC And GTS

It was not until he was forty years of age that Sergio Pininfarina owned his first Ferrari, a 330 GTC, a car which he regarded as elegant and very compact. Some “Ferraristi” consider the 330 GTC one of Ferrari’s finest models. The car’s elegant yet simple lines, combined with honest styling, resulted in a timeless design that appealed to most.

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Glen Smale
South African-born Smale started his professional motor journalism and photography career back in 1994, but if truth be told, Glen has had a driving passion for all things motoring since a tender age. In 1997, Glen launched Autosport & Classics, a classic motoring and historic motorsport magazine covering the local scene in SA. Two years later, having sold his share in the magazine. Between 2004 and 2016 Smale has authored thirteen books covering sports cars and motor racing. In 2007 he received the Laurin and Klement ‘Design Writer of the Year’ award for his book Jaguar E-type: Portrait of a Design Icon. In 2012 his book, Porsche at Le Mans: 60 Years of Porsche Participation in the World’s Greatest Motor Race, was shortlisted in the British Sports Book Awards. Of his thirteen books, no less than seven have been on Porsche cars, perhaps suggesting where his passion lies. Glen first started writing for the only magazine dedicated entirely to the Porsche 911, namely Total 911, as far back as 2005 and still contributes to this magazine on a regular basis. He has also written for the well-known Porsche magazines in America, Excellence, for a number of years. In addition to this, Glen has contributed to the Porsche Club of North America monthly publication, Panorama, as well as a host of other titles over the years in Europe, the UK and South Africa. Away from the race track, Glen was an aspiring golfer in his younger days and represented his province in the under-18 age group for a number of years. He went on to win his University Championships and represented Rhodes University for five years, as well as playing club league golf for ten years. With both children now out of the house and working, Glen lives with his lovely German wife, Elke, in the beautiful county of Carmarthenshire in West Wales. Glen has been a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers since 1995.
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