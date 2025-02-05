Driver Profiles

People’s Champ: The Impact of Ken Block

Dynamic new exhibit to open at the Petersen

Rex McAfee

People’s Champ: The Impact of Ken Block, opening February 15th, 2025, unveils the most comprehensive public display of Block’s collection ever assembled and celebrates the enduring legacy of one of motorsport’s most legendary figures. Supported by 43 Institute, this display will feature a look and feel reminiscent of Block’s race headquarters and offices in Park City, Utah. The exhibit will include some of Block’s most memorable vehicles, a treasure trove of never-before-seen memorabilia and photographs on display in the Meyer Gallery.

Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
