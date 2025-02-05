People’s Champ: The Impact of Ken Block, opening February 15th, 2025, unveils the most comprehensive public display of Block’s collection ever assembled and celebrates the enduring legacy of one of motorsport’s most legendary figures. Supported by 43 Institute, this display will feature a look and feel reminiscent of Block’s race headquarters and offices in Park City, Utah. The exhibit will include some of Block’s most memorable vehicles, a treasure trove of never-before-seen memorabilia and photographs on display in the Meyer Gallery.