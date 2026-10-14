RM Sotheby’s to Offer a 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy

The Ferrari 275 GTB is among Maranello’s most celebrated grand touring cars of the 1960s, combining elegant Pininfarina styling with Scaglietti coachwork and competition-inspired engineering. Among the model’s most desirable variants are those equipped with factory-fitted aluminium bodywork, a lightweight specification that enhances both their historical significance and collector appeal. One such example, chassis number 08059, is set to feature at RM Sotheby’s’s 2026 London auction with an estimate of £1.75 million to £2 million, approximately $2.35 million to $2.7 million.

Completed in December 1965, this long-nose, two-cam 275 GTB is one of approximately 80 examples built with factory aluminium coachwork. Its original specification paired striking Giallo Fly yellow paintwork with Bleu Vaumol leather upholstery, creating a distinctive contrast that remains central to the car’s identity.

The 275 GTB represented a significant technical evolution for Ferrari, introducing a five-speed rear transaxle and independent suspension at all four corners. Its 3,286 cc Colombo-designed V12 delivered the performance expected of a sporting grand tourer while preserving the refinement needed for long-distance driving. The lightweight alloy bodywork further reflected Ferrari’s interest in reducing mass and improving dynamic performance.

Chassis 08059 was originally delivered to pharmaceutical company Stabilimenti Chimico Farmaceutico G. Alberani in Bologna, Italy. Following several early Italian owners, the Ferrari crossed the Atlantic and entered the collection of American enthusiast Lee Wilson in 1973. It later passed to collector Shin Takei before being acquired in 2003 by Belgian Ferrari specialist and collector Philippe Lancksweert.

Lancksweert commissioned a comprehensive restoration by respected Italian specialists Bacchelli & Villa, who attended to the chassis and aluminium bodywork. Tappezzeria Luppi retrimmed the cabin in blue leather, restoring the car’s original colour combination. Dutch specialist Roelofs Engineering subsequently prepared it for historic competition, including the installation of a six-Weber-carburettor induction system, an external fuel filler, a safety roll cage, and 15-inch wheels.

The restoration was accompanied by Ferrari Classiche certification in April 2004. Its accompanying Red Book documents the matching-numbers chassis, engine, and coachwork, providing important authentication for prospective collectors. FIA historic competition documentation and a detailed history report prepared by Ferrari historian Marcel Massini further strengthen the car’s provenance.

The Ferrari entered modern historic competition in the 2004 Tour Auto and subsequently participated in prestigious events including the Le Mans Classic, the Modena Cento Ore Classic, and multiple editions of the Tour Auto through 2024. It was also displayed at Modena’s Motor Gallery in 2017. Acquired by the current vendor in May 2004, chassis 08059 has remained under continuous ownership for 22 years. Rather than serving exclusively as a static collection piece, it has been regularly enjoyed in events suited to its original grand touring character.

Offered with its Ferrari Classiche documentation, FIA papers, and extensive historical records, this alloy-bodied 275 GTB presents a compelling combination of rarity, documented authenticity, respected restoration work, and meaningful event participation.

Source: RM Sotheby’s