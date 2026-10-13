FOR SALE: 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition

This 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition combines the engineering of Ford’s modern mid-engine supercar with a distinctive appearance inspired by the company’s historic endurance-racing achievements. Offered through Bring a Trailer, this limited-production model pays tribute to the GT40 race cars that secured consecutive overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968 and 1969. Its combination of motorsport heritage, supercharged V8 performance, and a six-speed manual transmission makes it a significant example of Ford’s early-2000s supercar program.

The Heritage Edition is distinguished by its Heritage Blue and Epic Orange paint scheme, recreating the recognizable Gulf Oil-inspired livery associated with Ford’s Le Mans-winning GT40 racers. Contrasting Ford GT graphics on the doors reinforce the connection to the original competition cars.

The bodywork incorporates a vented hood, prominent side air intakes, a front splitter, and a rear diffuser. High-intensity discharge headlights and a dual center-exit exhaust system complete the exterior specification. Underneath, the GT uses an extruded-aluminum space frame, aluminum body panels, and roll-bonded floor construction to combine structural rigidity with relatively low weight. Factory-optioned BBS forged aluminum wheels measure 18 inches at the front and 19 inches at the rear. Brembo brakes provide stopping power through ventilated, cross-drilled rotors measuring 14 inches up front and 13.2 inches at the rear.

Power comes from a mid-mounted, 5.4-liter DOHC V8 featuring an aluminum block and cylinder heads, a Lysholm screw-type supercharger, dry-sump lubrication, and a water-to-air intercooler. Factory-rated output stands at 550 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. A Ricardo six-speed manual transaxle sends power to the rear wheels through a helical limited-slip differential. This configuration preserves a direct mechanical connection between driver and powertrain, distinguishing the first-generation GT from many contemporary supercars that rely on automated transmissions.

The cabin features Ebony leather upholstery and manually adjustable Sparco seats with carbon-fiber shells, GT40-inspired ventilation grommets, and harness openings. An aluminum center console houses rotary climate controls, while the equipment list includes air conditioning, remote keyless entry, push-button ignition, and a McIntosh CD stereo system.

The Heritage Edition was produced in a limited run of 343 examples, making it a particularly identifiable variant of the first-generation Ford GT. Its Gulf-inspired livery, specialized factory equipment, and competition-derived engineering distinguish it within the collector market. The car’s documentation includes its window sticker, owner’s manual, service records, and a clean Carfax report, supporting its history and factory specification.

Source: Bring a Trailer