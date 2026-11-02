FOR SALE: 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing

A historically significant 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing is heading to auction on Bring a Trailer, with the winning bid benefiting two Canadian charitable organizations. Offered without reserve, this example combines the iconic W198’s racing-derived engineering with an unusual ownership history spanning Europe, South America, and North America.

Chassis 5500869 is one of approximately 1,400 Gullwing coupes produced during the model’s three-year production run. Completed in January 1956, it was initially dispatched to Hamburg, Germany, before returning to the factory for the installation of radio equipment and a windshield washer. It was subsequently exported to Montevideo, Uruguay, where it was reportedly displayed at the International Automobile Show.

The car eventually passed to a member of Uruguay’s Terra family, who retained it until 1973. A subsequent owner, a collector and vintage racing driver, commissioned an extensive refurbishment lasting more than three decades. Among the modifications were an overhaul of the engine to NSL specification, installation of 15-inch Rudge wheels, a 3.64:1 rear axle ratio, and removal of the original bumpers.

Power comes from the 3.0-liter M198 inline-six, featuring Bosch mechanical direct fuel injection, dry-sump lubrication, a single overhead camshaft, and an aluminum cylinder head. The engine was reportedly rebuilt to NSL specification, incorporating a competition camshaft and specially tuned injection pump. Power is delivered to the rear wheels through an all-synchromesh four-speed manual transmission. The chassis retains its four-wheel independent suspension, incorporating double wishbones at the front and a distinctive dual-joint rear swing axle. Servo-assisted hydraulic drum brakes provide stopping power.

Following its importation to the United States in 2002, the Gullwing received additional refurbishment work from Mercedes-Benz specialists Rudi & Company in 2005. Its exterior was refinished in silver with blue factory-racing-inspired graphics, while the cabin was retrimmed in blue vinyl and plaid cloth. The current owner acquired the car in 2008 and has since participated in events including the Drive of Champions benefiting the Calgary Police Youth Foundation. More recent maintenance includes work by the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center between 2023 and 2024, followed by cosmetic attention from Coachwerks Restoration in 2026.

The five-digit odometer displays approximately 7,000 kilometers (4,300 miles), although the actual mileage is unknown. The sale includes factory data sheets, ownership invoices, matching two-piece luggage, and Alberta registration. Located in Calgary, Alberta, the 300SL is offered without reserve, with the winning bid, including the buyer’s fee, going to the Trellis Society and Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Source: Bring a Trailer