2004 Porsche Carrera GT Heads to Auction With $2.7M–$3.4M Estimate

RM Sotheby’s will be offering a 2004 Porsche Carrera GT at its London Auction, representing one of just 1,270 examples of Porsche’s legendary V-10-powered, manual-transmission hypercar. Finished in GT Silver Metallic over Dark Grey leather, the car carries and estimate of $2.7 million–$3.4 million.

The Carrera GT traces its engineering roots to Porsche’s competition programs. At its core is a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V-10 producing 603 horsepower, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox. The distinctive wood-topped shift lever references Porsche’s 917 racing heritage, while the engine’s high-revving character and distinctive exhaust note remain defining elements of the car.

Porsche engineered the Carrera GT around an extensive use of lightweight, motorsport-derived technology. A carbon-fiber monocoque and subframe provide the structural foundation, complemented by carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon-fiber three-disc racing clutch, and forged magnesium wheels secured by center-locking fasteners. The combination gives the Carrera GT a distinctly competition-oriented mechanical specification rarely seen in a road-going production car.

This example was produced on February 17, 2004, configured for the German market and delivered new through Porsche Centre Munich on April 8. Its early ownership history subsequently took it to Japan, where it was maintained by Porsche Centre Aoyama Setagaya and later Muraoka Motor Company. The service book contains 13 stamps, documenting its maintenance history.

The car entered UK road registration in 2021. Porsche Group Operations Centre Reading subsequently carried out a major engine-out service, including brake-fluid replacement and installation of a new thermostat housing. Further work at Porsche Centre Reading in April 2025 included replacement of front rod-ball-joint boots and tire-pressure sensors, the completion of the APA3 recall, a minor service, and four new tires.

At the time cataloguing, the Carrera GT had covered 25,694 miles and had most recently passed its June 2026 MOT without advisories. With its original specification, documented Porsche servicing, and unmodified presentation, this Carrera GT combines significant engineering pedigree with an unusually well-recorded international history.

Source: RM Sotheby’s