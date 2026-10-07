Finish Line Auto Club Expands To Scottsdale, AZ

Attend Arizona’s annual “Car Week,” and it’s obvious how deep the collector-car community runs in Scottsdale, AZ. SportsCarDigest recently spoke with Finish Line Auto Club about its astute decision to expand to Scottsdale, and how the exciting new location will be far more than a “car storage” facility. So, who is at the wheel behind this expansion?

Meet Tony Principe

For some individuals, Tony Principe is just another avid “car guy” smack in the middle of SoCal car culture. To others, he’s their commercial real estate agent. And for a few, he’s both. In 1994, he and his father, Rick, started buying distressed commercial properties that had taken a beating in the 1990/91 recession. Eventually, their passion for collector cars intersected with their “day gig,” and the duo decided to keep some space in one of their buildings for their own cars. Fast forward a few decades, and Tony and Rick have developed numerous car storage facilities that have redefined an industry.

Breaking ground in AZ

Sometime before the end of 2026, construction will start on the 11-acre facility strategically located near Scottsdale’s airport (serviced by JSX). The Phase-1 build-out will include 40 units of various sizes, including the 21,000 sq. ft. clubhouse. Phase-2 will add 28 units, bringing the total to 140K sq. ft. Regardless of the season, the air-conditioned facility will undoubtedly become a cornerstone of the local collector car community.

Pre-Sales will lead the way

As with other Finish Line Auto Club locations, Tony estimates approximately 75% of the units will be sold in advance of their opening, scheduled for Q1 2028. Owners are typically anxious to start their interior buildouts, which in some cases exceed seven figures. On the other end of the spectrum will be “Executive” units, giving the smaller collector a chance to become part of the Finish Line community as well. Another first at the Scottsdale location will be three units that will act as “model homes.” Completely finished in various motifs, they will help prospective buyers envision what is possible. A list of pre-approved designers and contractors is provided to help expedite buyers’ tenant improvements.

Building community

Enter a Finish Line facility, and you may wonder if Google Maps mistakenly led you to a boutique hotel. Modern, finely furnished clubhouses adorn each location, creating more of a country-club atmosphere than a storage facility. As Tony explained, a byproduct (and goal) of their business is to build community. Accordingly, the Scottsdale location will host cars & coffee gatherings, nearby track days, curated drives, and other social events to strengthen relationships among owners.

More Information

Email [email protected] or call (805) 507-2252