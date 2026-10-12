Ferrari Daytona SP3: 840-HP V12 Supercar Available!

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is among the most exclusive modern Ferraris, combining a naturally aspirated V12 with styling inspired by the marque’s celebrated sports-racing prototypes of the 1960s. Limited to just 599 examples, the mid-engined supercar represents a distinctive chapter in Ferrari’s modern history.

A particularly well-specified example, finished in Rosso Corsa with Blu Tour de France and Giallo Modena livery, is now being presented with an extensive selection of factory options and its original documentation and accessories. The car features carbon-fiber exterior components, a Rosso Ferrari leather interior with contrasting Giallo details, and a removable roof arrangement. Described as being in condition indistinguishable from new, it is accompanied by a dedicated history file and Ferrari’s limited-series “Yellow Book.”

The source material does not identify the vehicle’s model year, chassis number, mileage, asking price, location, or selling party.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Celebrates the 1967 Daytona 24 Hours

The Daytona SP3 draws its inspiration from one of Ferrari’s most celebrated endurance-racing achievements: the manufacturer’s 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona. That result helped establish the visual and historical foundation for a modern Ferrari designed to evoke the marque’s sports prototypes rather than simply reproduce a historic model.

The SP3’s wraparound windscreen, pronounced front wings, sculpted rear haunches, and horizontal rear strakes reflect the design language of Ferrari’s 1960s endurance racers. Its removable targa-style roof further reinforces the connection to the open-cockpit prototypes of that period.

A carbon-fiber monocoque forms the basis of the car’s structure, combining contemporary engineering with the proportions and visual character of Ferrari’s earlier competition machinery.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 V12 Engine and Performance

The Daytona SP3’s mechanical centerpiece is its mid-rear-mounted 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, producing 840 cv at 9,250 rpm. The engine reaches a maximum speed of 9,500 rpm, placing it among Ferrari’s most highly strung road-going V12 powerplants. Unlike Ferrari models that rely on turbocharging or hybrid assistance, the Daytona SP3 delivers its performance through a naturally aspirated twelve-cylinder engine.

Power is transmitted through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, enabling the SP3 to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.85 seconds and reach 124 mph (200 km/h) in 7.4 seconds. Ferrari quotes a maximum speed exceeding 211 mph (340 km/h), illustrating that the Daytona SP3’s historic design references are accompanied by contemporary supercar performance.

The combination of a high-revving V12, mid-rear engine placement, and carbon-fiber monocoque gives the SP3 a technical identity closely connected to Ferrari’s tradition of twelve-cylinder performance cars.

Rosso Corsa Exterior With Blu Tour de France and Giallo Modena Livery

This particular Daytona SP3 was ordered in Ferrari’s signature Rosso Corsa paint, complemented by a factory livery in Blu Tour de France and Giallo Modena. The specification includes a carbon-fiber hardtop, carbon-fiber lower bodywork, and carbon-fiber exterior mirrors. Airbrushed Scuderia Ferrari shields provide an additional connection to the manufacturer’s racing identity.

The car rides on forged wheels measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, with Giallo Modena brake calipers providing a contrasting detail. A front and rear suspension lift system is also specified, offering a practical feature for negotiating road obstacles and changes in ground clearance.

The exterior equipment includes full LED headlights with self-leveling functionality, Ferrari’s Advanced Front Lighting System (AFS), LED daytime running lights, and LED indicators. Front and rear parking cameras and a digital rear-view mirror add useful visibility features to a car whose dramatic rear bodywork places considerable emphasis on design.

Cockpit

Inside, the Daytona SP3 continues the red-and-yellow theme with Rosso Ferrari leather upholstery and contrasting Giallo detailing. The racing-style carbon-fiber seats feature Giallo leather piping and yellow seat belts, while the Cavallino emblems embroidered on the headrests are also finished in Giallo. Matching special stitching completes the contrasting interior treatment.

The steering wheel is finished in Rosso Ferrari and incorporates carbon-fiber construction with integrated LED shift indicators. Ferrari’s Race Manettino provides access to the car’s selectable driving settings. Keyless entry and start are included, together with an anti-theft system.

Taken together, these details give this particular SP3 a coordinated factory specification that extends beyond its exterior livery, carrying the Rosso Ferrari and Giallo color combination throughout the cabin.

Limited Production and Original Ferrari Documentation

Ferrari limited Daytona SP3 production to 599 examples, making it one of the manufacturer’s more exclusive modern road cars. The featured example is described as being in condition indistinguishable from new and is offered with an extensive collection of original documentation and accessories. These include the original handbooks, warranty and service supplement, leather document pouch, spare key, and Ferrari’s special “Yellow Book,” issued exclusively for its limited-series models.

The accompanying equipment also includes the original tool roll, roof pouch, foldable roof with soft pouch, car cover, and a dedicated history file. For collectors, the presence of factory-supplied documentation and model-specific accessories is an important consideration when assessing the completeness of a limited-production Ferrari. However, the supplied description does not independently establish the car’s service history, originality, or mileage.

The Collector’s Collectible

The Daytona SP3 occupies a distinctive position among modern Ferrari collectibles because it combines three defining elements: a direct connection to Ferrari’s endurance-racing history, a naturally aspirated V12 capable of reaching 9,500 rpm, and production limited to 599 cars.

Its design recalls Ferrari’s sports prototypes from the 1960s, while its carbon-fiber monocoque, dual-clutch transmission, and contemporary performance figures place it firmly in the modern supercar era. This particular example adds an extensive factory specification, including its Rosso Corsa exterior, contrasting racing-inspired livery, carbon-fiber components, and coordinated Rosso Ferrari and Giallo interior.

Data

Specification Details Manufacturer Ferrari Model Daytona SP3 Production 599 examples Engine 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 Configuration Mid-rear engine Maximum output 840 cv (approximately 828 bhp) at 9,250 rpm Maximum engine speed 9,500 rpm Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch 0–62 mph 2.85 seconds 0–124 mph 7.4 seconds Top speed More than 211 mph Chassis structure Carbon-fiber monocoque Exterior color Rosso Corsa Factory livery Blu Tour de France and Giallo Modena Wheels 20-inch front, 21-inch rear forged Interior Rosso Ferrari leather with Giallo accents Roof Removable targa-style arrangement Condition Described as indistinguishable from new Asking price Not provided Model year Not provided Mileage Not provided

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Above contents © 2026 Tom Hartley Jr., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁