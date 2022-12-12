Visionary And Bugatti Savior – Romano Artioli

Romani Artioli was only 20 years old and working as a technician when he watched in astonishment as Bugatti stopped production in Molsheim, France. The technician would become a successful entrepreneur and already 59 years old when he would build on the foundations that would eventually become the modern day Bugatti brand. Recently, he celebrated his 90th birthday.

Artioli was always destined to play a remarkable role in the automotive industry. As a child, his imagination was captured by a book on how to get a driving license. He would end up reading it repeatedly from cover to cover over the years. He took up mechanical engineering and worked on repairing cars before he found his success in the automotive retail and import business.

In the mid-1980s, after he had established himself as a successful business owner, he initiated discussions with the French government regarding acquiring the Bugatti brand. It wasn’t until 1987 that his dream became reality.

From the get go, Romano knew the importance of Molsheim as a symbolic home of the brand and until today, it has remained as the beating heart of Bugatti. He knew that Bugatti’s successful return hinges on being true to the ethos of the company’s founder, “If comparable, it is no longer Bugatti.”

One of the things he immediately realized was that the brilliant engineers and designers he needed to create that incomparable Bugatti were no longer in the area. However, he also knew that most of them were in Modena, Italy.

From the late 1980s and in the years that followed, they built the world’s most modern car production plant on a site spanning 240,000 square meters within the vicinity of renowned brands like Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and De Tomaso.

The base had an administrative building, engine and test development area, design studio, test track, production halls, a stylish canteen, and an exhibition space. The facilities alone were already very impressive. However, Romano knew that the sense of family and community was crucial to the brand’s success.

He brought together a close-knit team of people, headed by some of the greatest engineers and designers of their time. It was a team that he couldn’t have created in Molsheim, but he wanted to duplicate the sense of pride and community Ettore Bugatti was able to create as ‘Le Patron’.

Together, Nicola Materazzi, Giampaoli Benedini, Marcello Gandini, and Romano Artioli created their brain child, the best and fastest super sports car in the world, the EB110.

The EB110 immediately set itself apart as the first series-production car to feature carbon chassis, four turbochargers, all-wheel drive, and a 3.5-liter V12 engine with five valves per cylinder and a power output of 560 PS. Simply put, it was unlike anything else on the road.

The EB110 was launched on Ettore Bugatti’s 110th birthday and it was an instant revelation. Its very innovative design had the first critics question the EB110’s treatment and proportions. It wasn’t long though, before the EB110 captured the hearts of clients and critics alike and was recognized throughout the global automotive industry due to its unique design.

Bugatti Design Director Achim Anscheidt shared, “Romano Artioli loves the Bugatti brand, but more than that he understands it intimately. When he bought Bugatti, he knew that simply building a car that copied the rest of the industry was not truly in the spirit of the founder. While everyone else was creating racing cars for the road, his idea was to pursue the creation of the ultimate GT. And to do it with technologies never before seen in a road car and with a timelessly elegant design. It was, in every sense, a true Bugatti.”

The EB110 caught the attention of aficionados from all kinds of backgrounds, becoming an almost instant automotive icon. Young children dreamt and hoped to have the EB110 while connoisseurs wanted to be part of the new Bugatti legacy. One of the biggest EB110’s fans was Michael Schumacher himself, who was able to acquire his own EB110 SS in 1994.

Unfortunately, even though the EB110 was hailed as a true futuristic automotive creation, Romano’s brain child is unable to compete against the upcoming severe global economic crisis. Despite the great machine and its numerous fans, like a lot of other companies at the time, Bugatti and the EB110 was greatly hit by the rescission. On September 23, 1995, Romano filed for bankruptcy.

Eventually, the EB110 became the inspiration for a completely new limited-edition coachbuilt Bugatti: the Centodieci. Launched in 2019, the Bugatti design team brought to the modern era this iconic moment in Bugatti history. Only ten examples of the highly exclusive Bugatti Centodieci have been hand-built in the Molsheim Atelier. The final example of the EB110-inspired cars will soon be delivered to its owner.

Romano carefully and skillfully brought together the sense of family and community to his company and it has existed to this day. When the Bugatti Centodieci was in its research phase, the Bugatti team spoke with a number of creators of the EB100, which heavily influenced the Centodieci, many of whom fondly reminisced their time in Bugatti.

Bugatti Design Director Achim Anscheidt continued, “We at Bugatti today have much to thank Romano for. He is such a warm-hearted man with a great passion for our brand. Out of his generosity in reviving Bugatti in the ‘80s and defining a vision for it in the modern day, he laid the foundations for the creation of Veyron and the character of Bugatti today,”

The enduring greatness of the EB110 is undeniable even to this day. All over the world, the car is still highly desirable and collectible, and it can be seen in the auction results of the model where it has repeatedly broken records. In the recently concluded Gooding & Company Auction in Pebble Beach, an EB110 Super Sport example was sold for an impressive record amount of $3.1 million.