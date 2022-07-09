Porsches at Heveningham Hall Concours 2022

Celebrating its 5th anniversary, Heveningham Concours returns for the 2022 season featuring roughly 50 of the world’s finest cars. Partners such as Mercedes-Benz, Laurent Perrier, BMW, Gusbourne, Wilderness Reserve, Favourbrook and the Royal College of Art come together to bring this spectacular event in Suffolk.

The judges in the automotive concours Max Hunt (chairman), Ian Callum, Malcolm Wilson, David Gandy, Tony Hatter and Marino Franchitti awarded top prize in the pre-war category to the 1933 MG K3 Magnette.

In the post-war category, the judges awarded top spot to the 1963 Jaguar E-type Lightweight and in the supercar category the winner was the 2021 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. Over at Horsepower Hill, the winning car in the drag race up the main estate drive was a Ferrari SF90 Spyder.

In the aviation concours, chairman of the judges Vic Norman, who was joined by Paul Bonhomme and Jeremy Warren awarded top prize – the Hanna Aviation Trophy – to the 1934 de Havilland DH.83 Fox Moth Speed Model.