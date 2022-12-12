New Formula E Gen 3 Livery Unveiled By Maserati MSG Racing

The Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen3, the first fully electric racing car in the history of Maserati, was recently announced to have been given a new livery by Maserati MSG Racing. It is slated to compete in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

First unveiled on the streets of Modena, the home of Maserati, the Maserati Tipo Folgore was the first Italian automotive brand to enter Formula E. The Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen3 embodies efficiency, electrifying high performance, and cutting-edge technology that will ‘Race Beyond’, a platform that brings innovation from the circuit to the road.

Making its debut in 1926 at the Targa Florio, Maserati Tipo 26 was the first racing car to carry the Trident logo. With Alfieri Maserati at the wheel, It was able to achieve first in its class. 96 years later, boldly wearing the Trident logo, the Maserati Tipo Folgore, joins the electrification era, advancing Maserati’s commitment to the brand’s 100% new electric range, the Folgore.

Created to give the Gen3 a more contemporary and distilled look, the new livery of the Maserati Tipo proudly showcases the Maserati Trident on the nose cone along with the Maserati Corse logo which has the Italian Tricolore positioned on either side of the bulkhead.

Gen3 is the fastest and most efficient Formula E car yet. It is powered by front and rear powertrains producing 600kW of regenerative power and 95% power efficiency, which enables it to use more than 40% of the energy used in a race to come from simply from the regenerative braking. Playing a key part in the competitiveness of the Gen3 is Maserati’s track expertise, technology, and software that it has used in Formula E. This knowledge will naturally be used in the development of Maserati’s high-end road cars with the likely introduction of its Folgore range.

Soon, the Maserati Tipo Folgore will be heading to Valencia, Spain for its pre-season testing. On January 14, 2023, it will take to the track of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez City in Mexico City to start its 17 race calendar, also ushering in the season of the groundbreaking new era of electric racing.