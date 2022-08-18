2022 Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix

When you hit 40, what better way to celebrate than to have a gang of Porsches as your featured marquee? The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, the longest-running Vintage race held on city streets, opened with a 10-event festival of speed, fancy dress, and racing.

115 drivers challenged the 22 turns, 11 elevation changes, approximately 100 telephone poles, an expanse of stone wall and numerous manhole covers, it’s no wonder the 2.33-mile circuit tests driving skills and entertains crowds.

Not only was the featured Marque Porsche, but there was also a separate Porsche Marque race featuring 14 entries from 356s to a 912, Donna Mae Mims was honored with the Donna Mae Mims Memorial Sprite-Midget Race.

That race was postponed for a severe weather condition, which caught this photographer in the open at Flag Station 2 this Elva was the last car to go by under quickly darkening skies.

1960 Elva Mk V1 just before the storm hit.

The Donna Mae Mims Memorial was cancelled for downed trees across the race course, the storm itself only lasted minutes, but the damage was done. There is so much to see and do at the PVGP, Street Car Shows, Downtown, uptown the park and least we forget the race at Pitt Race.

My favorite is the Forbes Avenue of Speed, 30 to 50 race cars leave the park for a car show, on Forbes Ave, with a driver reception at Orr’s Jewelry Store. Crowds gather along the route to see the spectacle, the race cars are escorted by the local police, the best part is to see the face of the young ones, as drivers pick them up and pop them into a car.

The earliest car in the field was Alan Patterson’s 1934 Lagonda Rapier, I do miss the days when the Pre War class had more than one entry. Several ladies joined the race groups, Abigail Patterson- 1959 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite, Emily Ryan- 1975 Caldwel D-13, Dotti Bechtol- 1972 Alfa Romeo Spider, Kelsey Patterson- 1963 Lotus 7, Betsy Wisbon- 1985 Volkswagen GTi, Lauren Licht- 1967 Autodynamics Formula Vee D4-A.

Betsy Watson- 1985 Volkswagon GTi.

Lauren Licht, one of many women racers. 1967 Autodynamics F Vee D4-A.

This circuit is quite challenging and unforgiving to novice and experienced drivers with more than a few accidental smashups or spinouts over the years. The actual course is narrow, with stone walls, the road crowns and the occasional deer.

It all started with the Kick-Off Rallye Dual Devils Garage in Houston, PA. The Rallye is like a countryside tour and a scavenger hunt rolled into one. This is a casual and fun event with no experience required. Next the races at Pitt Race, historic cars and ground pounders on a 2.8-mile purpose-built track at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex. Some gala fun at the Black Tie & Tailpipes Gala, then the car shows.

The Invitational Car Show on Walnut Street, Waterfront Car Show, Downtown Car Display, Grand Prix Tune-Up Party, Countryside Tour, Passport to Elegance, Forbes Avenue of Speed and a weekend of racing in the park.

40th Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix Results:

Donna Mae Mims Memorial Sprite-Midget Race

1: Andrew Moore – 1964 Austin Healey Sprite

2: Toby Yurko – 1967 Austin Healey Sprite

3: Doug Bruce – 1959 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite

1964 Austin Healey Sprite

Sewickley Porsche Marque Race

1: Kristofer C. Kowalyk – 1970 Porsche 914

2: Todd Hahn – 1971 Porsche 914-6

3: Richard Milesky – 1970 Porsche 911 3.0

1970 Porsche 914.

PreWar/Preservation/U1L

1: Craig Seifert – 1959 Austin Healey Sprite

2: Bryner Raudibaugh – 1970 Fiat 850 spyder

3: John Iorio – 1960 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite

1959 Austin Healey Sprite

Group 3 – Under 1.5L

1: Andrew Moore – 1964 Austin Healey Sprite

2: Toby Yurko – 1967 Austin Healey Sprite

3: Justin DAntonio – 1961 Austin Healey Sprite

1964 Austin Healey Sprite

Group 4 – Under 2.0L

1: Brian Dolan – 1971 Triumph GT6

2: Stefan Vapaa – 1968 Saab Sonett V4/rdstr

3: Mike Moore – 1962 Triumph TR4

1971 Triumph GT6.

Group 5 – Over 2.0L

1: Kristofer C. Kowalyk – 1970 Porsche 914

2: Todd Hahn – 1971 Porsche 914-6

3: Patrick Ross – 1972 Datsun 240Z

Porsche 914

Group 2 – Sport Racers/Formula

1: Wes Allen – 1977 ARR Eagle DGF

2: Joey Bojalad – 1960 Elva MK VI

3: David Allison – 1960 Elva MK VI

1977 ARR Eagle DGF.

40th Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix Gallery