1975 Lamborghini LP400 Countach At Retromobile 2023

On February 3 and 4, 2023, Artcurial Motors will be hosting the much awaited Retromobile 2023 at the Paris Expo – Porte de Versailles. The highlight of the event is a 1975 Lamborghini Countach LP400 “Periscopio” which is estimated to be around €800,000 to €1,200,000.

The example, a truly exceptional barnfind sets itself apart as one of the very first models to be produced in 1974 as it is production number 9. It is also the first Countach that was delivered new in France through Etablissements Thépenier.

Current owner of the 1975 Lamborghini Countach LP400 acquired it back in 1983, before he was 30 years old. For a decade now, it has been stored at his property, on an island in the Atlantic facing La Rochelle.

With a mileage of 87,558 km, it is in a very well preserved condition. The example’s original interior is not only still intact and in great condition, it has also kept its matching numbers through the years.