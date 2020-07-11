“Ford v Ferrari” Sports Car to be Auctioned

“Ford v Ferrari” was the 2019 American sports drama blockbuster directed by James Mangold and starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

The movie was based on a team of American and British engineers and designers, led by automotive designer Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles. Their mission was to use the Ford GT40 to produce a winning racing team at the 1966 24 Hours Le Mans race in France.

Up for sale on ‘Bring a Trailer’ this week is the 1964 Chevrolet Corvette used in ‘Ford v Ferrari’. Although not appearing as the main car in the film, the modified 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 350 being auctioned did play a minor role, being caught in the eyes of Ken Miles.

The Corvette is being sold as one of the two C2 Corvette coupes that were used during the racing scenes in the “Ford Vs Ferrari” movie.

At first, the corvette was painted blue and outfitted with a Washburn Chevrolet/Bob Bondurant livery for the Willow Springs scenes. It was then given a makeover and repainted red with a Roger Penske Chevrolet livery for the 24 Hours of Daytona scenes.

Below is a photo of the real C2 Corvette being raced by Bob Bondurant. You can find more about the racing legend here.

The movie Corvette has retained its red Penske livery. It is powered by a replacement 350ci V8 mated to a four-speed manual transmission. More details of the car may be found at Bringatrailer.com.

The real Ford GT40 Mark II that won the 1966 Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race was sold to enthusiast Rob Kauffman of RK Motors Charlotte in 2015. The car was developed by Carroll Shelby and driven to victory at Le Mans by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon. More details of the car and sale can be found here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...