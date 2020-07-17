Barrett-Jackson Online Auction Results July 2020

Barrett-Jackson provided an outstanding collection of high-performing No Reserve vehicles in its exclusive online auction held on July 16th.

There were three new world auction records, including the sale of a custom 1976 Ford Bronco (Lot #148) for $195,250.

The volume of bidding was strong from the very first day. While more than a quarter of the vehicles at the auction were offered with no reserve, they achieved more than 100% of their expected combined values.

“We’re so appreciative of our many consignors and bidders, who embraced our second Online Only auction this year,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Following the pattern at our live location events, Barrett-Jackson bidders responded well to the No Reserve vehicles, which is why we continue to set world auction sales records and consign vehicles that outperform expectations.”

The top vehicles that sold during the Barrett-Jackson Online Only July 2020 Auction include:

2005 Ford GT (Lot #150) – $275,000

1966 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible (Lot #177) – $198,000

1976 Ford Bronco Custom SUV (Lot #148) – $195,250

2006 Ferrari F430 (Lot #179) – $181,500

1966 Ford Mustang Custom Convertible (Lot #141) – $140,250

1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition (Lot #164) – $140,250

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (Lot #136) – $126,500

2001 Ferrari 456M GT (Lot #132) – $110,000

2010 Ferrari California Convertible (Lot #149) – 107,800

1967 Chevrolet Corvette 427/435 Convertible (Lot #122) – $99,000

1969 Ford Bronco Custom SUV (Lot #106) $82,500

Barrett-Jackson’s Online Only July 2020 Auction also included more than 150 pieces of genuine, authentic automobilia items.

The top five items sold include:

1935 Texaco Oil Fire Chief Gasoline Bennett Model #76 Gas Pump (Lot #6356) – $6,037.50

1930s United Motors Service Neon Porcelain Sign (Lot #6335) – $5,405

1930s Walter’s Beer Neon Porcelain Sign (Lot #6336) – $5,405

Circa 1940s Pontiac Automobiles Service Porcelain Sign (Lot #6220) – $4,830

1930s-40s Packard Approved Service Porcelain Sign (Lot #6225) – $4,830

Late 1940s-50s Gulf Oil G&B Gas Calcometer Gas Pump (Lot #6250) – $4,600

Late Wayne Model #80 Gas Pump in Ferrari Regalia (Lot #6261) – $4,370

“Our online auctions give people immense flexibility to bid on collector cars and automobilia of their dreams,” said Jackson. “As we apply the lessons learned from each of these digital events, they continue to evolve and grow with the hobby. While everyone looks forward to our next in-person live auction, the strong response to our online auctions demonstrates the resiliency of the hobby and the trust the public has in Barrett-Jackson.”

With further upcoming auctions ahead, Barrett-Jackson is accepting consignments. Automotive specialists will be on hand to work with consignors to determine the best event placement for their vehicles.

“While we are in a very different world than anyone ever imagined just a few months ago, it clearly hasn’t dampened the spirit of the collector car family,” said Jackson. “We look forward to celebrating our 50th Anniversary with everyone next year!”

More information can be found at Barrett-Jackson

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...